Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.29

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 79756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

