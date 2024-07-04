Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.29

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 79756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.