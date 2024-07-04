Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $12.46. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 747,011 shares trading hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVG. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 68,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.