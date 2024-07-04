Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $12.46. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 747,011 shares trading hands.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.