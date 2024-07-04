Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 97640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Nubeva Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$19.63 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 12.40.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

