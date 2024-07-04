Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in NU by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,625,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,003,098. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

