North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.70

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.70 and traded as low as C$26.32. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$26.38, with a volume of 64,664 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.57.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NOA

North American Construction Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.4793388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.81 per share, with a total value of C$99,050.00. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $554,850 over the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.