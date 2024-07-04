Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Price Down 23.2%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 23.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Nordex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

About Nordex

(Get Free Report)

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.