Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $40.13. Approximately 4,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 16,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Nitto Denko Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nitto Denko Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.