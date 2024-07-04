NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $75.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

