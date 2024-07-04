Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 4.2 %

Newmont stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,732,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

