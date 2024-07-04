New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $785.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $729.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $742.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.