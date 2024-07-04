New Century Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $586,051,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,118 shares of company stock worth $68,528,038. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $8.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $365.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

