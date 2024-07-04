New Century Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEI traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 878,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,966. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

