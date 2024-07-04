New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,891 Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 216,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Nextracker by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nextracker by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 404,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 958,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Nextracker stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,487. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Northland Securities cut Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

