Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $683.75 and last traded at $682.51. 1,403,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,678,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $679.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

The stock has a market cap of $294.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,859 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

