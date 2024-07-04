Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $682.51. 1,403,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,199. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $689.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $633.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.97.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.34.

Netflix Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

