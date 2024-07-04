Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 88,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.
Neo Lithium Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.50. The company has a market cap of C$958.79 million and a P/E ratio of 43.89. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 20.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Neo Lithium
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Lithium
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.