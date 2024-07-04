Ndwm LLC Sells 31,583 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ndwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,583 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.80. 35,513,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,662,848. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2911 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.