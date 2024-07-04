Navcoin (NAV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,530.95

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,530.95 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

