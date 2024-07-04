Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.47

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.47 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 18.72 ($0.24). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 19.78 ($0.25), with a volume of 392,960 shares traded.

Nanoco Group Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.41. The stock has a market cap of £27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nanoco Group

In related news, insider Alison Margaret Fielding sold 107,683 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($30.36), for a total value of £2,584,392 ($3,268,899.57). In other news, insider Liam Gray sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £3,642.76 ($4,607.59). Also, insider Alison Margaret Fielding sold 107,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($30.36), for a total value of £2,584,392 ($3,268,899.57). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,986 shares of company stock worth $301,804,506. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

Featured Stories

