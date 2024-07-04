Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 8.8%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 1,830,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,397,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

