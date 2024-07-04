Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares.
Multi-Metal Development Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49.
Multi-Metal Development Company Profile
Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.
