Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) vs. General Motors (NYSE:GM) Financial Review

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get General Motors alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 6.13% 14.40% 3.81% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for General Motors and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 3 13 1 2.78 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

General Motors currently has a consensus target price of $54.91, indicating a potential upside of 17.63%. Given General Motors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

This table compares General Motors and Mullen Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $171.84 billion 0.31 $10.13 billion $8.18 5.71 Mullen Automotive $399,335.00 68.59 -$972.26 million N/A N/A

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility and Risk

General Motors has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

General Motors beats Mullen Automotive on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.