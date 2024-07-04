MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $131.50

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.50 and last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 6127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.12.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average is $119.33. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -120.96 and a beta of 1.43.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Cuts Dividend

About MTU Aero Engines

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.7523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. MTU Aero Engines’s payout ratio is presently -64.29%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

