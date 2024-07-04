MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $252.10

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €252.10 ($271.08) and last traded at €253.00 ($272.04), with a volume of 152027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €251.00 ($269.89).
MTU Aero Engines Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -132.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €220.30.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).
