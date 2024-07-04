MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33, Briefing.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance
Shares of MSM opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.
About MSC Industrial Direct
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
