MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33, Briefing.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.