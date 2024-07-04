MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

Shares of MSM opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

