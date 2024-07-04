Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £2,120.90 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 254 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of £2,120.90 ($2,682.65).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 234 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,117.70 ($2,678.60).

On Tuesday, April 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 238 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,118.20 ($2,679.23).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 808 ($10.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £461.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3,366.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 856.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 844.65. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 469.36 ($5.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 946 ($11.97).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

