Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $220,657.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total value of $220,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $301.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.53. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.97 and a 12 month high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,546,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morningstar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,917,000 after buying an additional 67,983 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 562,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,334,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after buying an additional 160,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

