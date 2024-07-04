MOBOX One Day Volume Tops $6.20 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. MOBOX has a total market cap of $64.95 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,980,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,853,427 tokens. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.