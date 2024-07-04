MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €5.80 ($6.24) and last traded at €5.80 ($6.24). Approximately 11,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.85 ($6.29).

MLP Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $634.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 98.06.

About MLP

(Get Free Report)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.