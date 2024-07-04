MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $508.67

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.67 ($6.43) and traded as low as GBX 505 ($6.39). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.39), with a volume of 37,870 shares trading hands.
MJ Gleeson Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 538.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 509.10. The company has a market cap of £300.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,775.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About MJ Gleeson
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
