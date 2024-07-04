Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) SVP Jolanda Howe Sells 375 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 375 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $24,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $21,014,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

