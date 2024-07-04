Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) SVP Jolanda Howe Sells 375 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 375 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $24,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $21,014,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares during the last quarter.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.
