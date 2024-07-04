Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.80

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.80 and traded as high as $55.28. Miller Industries shares last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 105,554 shares traded.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $626.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 101.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.