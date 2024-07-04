MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

MicroVision Stock Up 4.7 %

MicroVision stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.04. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroVision by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,003,000 after buying an additional 159,561 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 23,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MicroVision by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,534 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

