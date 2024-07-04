MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.
MicroVision Stock Up 4.7 %
MicroVision stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.04. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
