Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 487,545 shares changing hands.

Microsaic Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of £1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.64.

About Microsaic Systems

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

