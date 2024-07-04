Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.2 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,354.10. 71,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,148. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,407.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,296.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,535.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,267.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

