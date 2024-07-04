Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Metro Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

About Metro

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Stories

