Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mercia Asset Management Stock Up 0.4 %

MERC stock opened at GBX 32.72 ($0.41) on Thursday. Mercia Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 36 ($0.46). The company has a market cap of £141.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,253.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.81) target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

