MELD Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. MELD has a market cap of $35.18 million and $1.20 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MELD has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD Token Profile

MELD launched on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,809,627,272 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01050956 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,082,095.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

