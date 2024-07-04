MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, April 12th.
MEI Pharma Trading Up 0.7 %
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
