McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $315.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $250.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.52. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

