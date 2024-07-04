Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 3,000 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Massachusetts Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $326,093,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080,301 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,195 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.