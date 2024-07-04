Massachusetts Wealth Management Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.46. 1,564,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,482. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.