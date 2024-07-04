Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,101,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $5,607,740. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

