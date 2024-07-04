Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.3% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 14.0% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,546. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.59 and its 200-day moving average is $282.80. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

