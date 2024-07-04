Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $570.15. 1,664,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,269. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $252.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.66 and its 200 day moving average is $534.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

