Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 141,638 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 119.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $14,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 378,697 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,437,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.64. 3,661,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

