Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.71. 879,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

