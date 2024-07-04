Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDV. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 371,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

