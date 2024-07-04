Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.99. 1,344,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,869. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

